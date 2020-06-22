America’s Got Talent sneak peek: Magician Winston shines with cards







The latest America’s Got Talent audition episode is coming onto NBC tomorrow night, and all signs point to you having even more great stuff to be excited about.

With that being said, why not go ahead and introduce you to Winston now? What he brings to the table is something dynamic and super-unique. We’ve seen card tricks before, but we’re not sure that we’ve seen them quite like they are present here.

What makes Winston so unique is how he actively works in order to try and tell a story with his magic act — he sells this as though the cards are actively attacking him and he’s terrified of them! It’s such a unique look at this sort of trick and we have to think that he has some other cool stuff in store for us moving forward.

All of this is, perhaps, even more impressive when you consider just how old Winston is — he’s barely old enough to drink! Yet, he has found the time to relentlessly train in all of this and he is showing himself to be a legitimate contender right out of the game. We don’t think that America’s Got Talent season 15 really has enough magic in general and with that in mind, he’s working in order to better fill that void.

There is still one more Golden Buzzer coming via Howie Mandel — there’s no guarantee that he will use it within this episode, but we’d say that it is worth keeping it on your radar for the time being.

Do you think that Winston has the potential to go far on America’s Got Talent season 15?

