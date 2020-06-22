





Is Songland new tonight on NBC? We know that we could watch this show year-round — after all, we’re talking about one of television’s best underrated gems! It’s artistic, inspiring, and at times even funny. It allows you to take a small peek into the world of songwriting, which is significantly more complex than a lot of people probably ever realized.

Unfortunately, this is where we now hand down some of the bad news — after all, it does not appear like we’re going to get more of the music show anytime soon. Last week’s episode with Usher was the season finale, and there is not any word as of yet about a season 3.

Are we hopeful that there could be more in the future? Sure. For starters, Songland is the sort of series that could be a little more manageable in this current climate. It does not require as many people on set as a lot of other series, and there are some accommodations that could be made with safety in mind. Meanwhile, there is always going to be an interest in new music — it’s been a part of all of our lives, and it is one of those universal languages that bands a lot of us together.

We don’t think that NBC will hurry to make a decision on Songland for a good while. It’s not on the fall schedule and with that, they may have a few months to figure this out. We’d like to think it will come back (it can’t be that expensive compared to some scripted shows), but the ball is totally going to be in the network’s court for a while.

What do you want to see when it comes to Songland moving forward?

