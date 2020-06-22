





Is Roswell, New Mexico new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question … but then also look a little towards the future.

At the moment, the bad news is this: There is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Last week served as the finale, and that means we’re now in the earliest stages of the hiatus. That’s going to be hard to deal with given some of the surprises that we had in the closing minutes! They open the door for a lot of different possibilities … including some especially good stuff for Nathan Dean Parsons moving forward.

So what is going to happen when it comes to the season 3 future? For most of us viewers, all we have to do is wait … and it’s going to be a long one. The majority of the network’s programming is not going to be premiering until we get around to 2021, and for this show, it’s probably going to be even longer. Think in terms of next spring, at the earliest, but it could very well continue into the summer. One of the most important things to remember here is just how uncertain these times are that we’re living in. There is a reasonably good chance that we could continue to see almost everything be pushed back a little while longer. There is no clear solution as to how to resolve this current crisis.

Hopefully, at some point over the coming months we’ll hear a few more details as to what the future of this story is — though we imagine that we won’t have too many precise details until we get around to the start of filming. There’s no clear timeline on that, either, but we hope that cameras can get rolling again at some point before the end of the year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico

What do you want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







