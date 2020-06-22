Cobra Kai moves to Netflix ahead of season 3 premiere







We heard some time ago that Cobra Kai was looking to move away from YouTube, and now it’s 100% official.

Today, it was confirmed that the “continuation” of The Karate Kid is set to move over to Netflix, with the first two seasons being available later this year leading eventually into a season 3. This announcement has a lot to do with the fact that YouTube wanted to get out of the scripted-content game, and they would have ended Cobra Kai with season 3 if it had stayed there. This move gives it an opportunity to have a little bit more of a tangible future, and maybe get a season 4 down the road.

Also, we just think it’s a great, natural home for it. Netflix has plenty of reasons to want to support this show, and the third season is especially valuable given that there aren’t too many shows out there with a full, completed season that has yet to come on the air.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg thanked studio Sony Pictures Television for “finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe” beyond what we’ve already got. It remains to be seen if there are any more off-shoots that are coming up, but we’re excited to see what happens.

For now, though, let’s just rejoice in the fact that there will be more opportunities for smiles and laughter over the course of the next several months. Cobra Kai is one of those few shows out there that is both modern while also nostalgic. It can appeal to a really large audience because of this. Let’s hope that all three seasons are available on the service by the time we do get to the end of the calendar year.

