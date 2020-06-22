Will Outlander, other shows be impacted by 2021 Golden Globes move?







Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC formally announced the date for the 2021 Golden Globes. As you may have guessed, it’s going to be a little bit later than expected.

While in past years the big Hollywood ceremony happens in early January, this time around it’s going to be taking place on Sunday, February 28. Why the change? It has to do mostly with the current health crisis, and also trying to accommodate for potential fears over a second wave in the fall. Moving the ceremony to February at least raises the odds that there could be an in-person ceremony, though we don’t think anything can be 100% guaranteed as of yet.

So will this shift in date mean anything when it comes to the eligibility of some shows? Not in terms of anything airing this calendar year — if you love Outlander, Lucifer, Killing Eve, or any other show scheduled to air new episodes in 2020, they will still be eligible. There isn’t too much clarity at the moment, though, as to the length of the eligibility window. Typically, the Globes have a window that spans an entire calendar year and that’s it. However, that could shift slightly this year with programs and movies being pushed back. There’s a chance shows premiering in early 2021 could also be eligible for the 2021 Globes, but we’ll know about that down the road.

In general, the Golden Globes tend to be one of the most internationally inclusive of any of the major award shows. They’ve also been by far the most friendly to Outlander, with Caitriona Balfe in particular receiving a flurry of nominations for playing Claire Fraser. We’ve still got a long ways to go to see who is going to get a nod this time around; after all, we haven’t even seen what some of the Emmy nominations are going to be!

What do you think about the 2021 Golden Globes being pushed back?

Do you think that this decision is a particularly wise one? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some other news. (Photo: Golden Globes.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







