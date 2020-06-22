Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Prisons, jails, Tulsa, & John Bolton







We were wondering how Last Week Tonight was going to handle the subject of the recent Tulsa rally, given that the show typically tapes in advance in this remote format. Yet, Oliver did get a chance to get one joke in early on in the episode.

However, the majority of the episode on Sunday did not revolve around this. Meanwhile, it also did not revolve around John Bolton’s attempt to sell important information in a book when there were other ways to distribute it. The bulk of the show spoke about prisons and jails, which have become breeding grounds for the current health crisis. Nobody is paying attention to what is going on there, but there are tens of thousands of people infected all over the country. There are few ways for the spread to be stopped, and this is not the punishment that any of these people were sentenced to. There is very little access to soap, and in some facilities inmates are being charged for.

