Fear the Walking Dead season 6: Is there still hope for 2020 premiere?







As some of you out there know, the future for the entire The Walking Dead franchise is in a most unusual spot. We know that there is one more episode coming of the flagship show, just as you are going to see at least one more season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Yet, in the case of the latter, there are question marks aplenty as to when it is going to premiere. We know that The Walking Dead season 10 finale is coming; however, Fear did not get a chance to film the entirety of their season. There are questions aplenty as to when the show could come back and, with that, whether or not we will get to see the entirety of its run or just a small piece.

What is fair to assume is this: Production would like to be back underway within the months to come. In doing that, there is a chance that some Fear the Walking Dead episodes end up launching at some point in 2020. With no Walking Dead proper, AMC could use the spin-off to fill some of the timeslots that are typically meant for Norman Reedus and company.

Ultimately, it’s all going to come down to events that transpire over the course of the next several weeks and months. If we can all work together in order to make society a little bit safer, then entertainment can come back a little bit faster. We know that there are much more important things going on in the world than getting a zombie drama back on the air, but we can still hope that there’s a way to get it back.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

