Claws season 4: Can we expect a trailer anytime soon?







The anticipation is definitely out there for Claws season 4 — how could it not be? We’re talking here about one of the most-popular shows on all of TNT, and certainly one that has built up a dedicated audience over time.

Yet, because of the current health crisis, we are all still in the midst of quite the wait for new episodes to come back. The show was forced to shut down production right in the middle of filming, and we’re not really getting the indication that TNT just wants to air half of their final season. They want all of the episodes out there all at once, seemingly, and are willing to be patient to make that happen.

Unfortunately, it’s with that in mind that we feel like you’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to get the first trailer. TNT won’t want to put something out there until they have some sort of approximate window as to when the show is coming back. Otherwise, what is there to promote? The only appeal we can think of for a trailer now is pleasing some diehard fans, and there may be some other ways to do that — think along the lines of promotional photos or behind-the-scenes featurette.

The way that we see it, a Claws season 4 trailer could launch this fall, at least if we get season 4 before the end of the calendar year. It’s all going to be about getting the cast and crew back to work, which is difficult given the circumstances. We’re sure that it will happen and there can be a sense of relative normalcy again … but we’re all going to need a lot of patience here.

For now, we simply recommend going back and watching some old episodes — there’s still a lot of fun to be had with repeat viewings!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Claws season 4?

