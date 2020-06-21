Queen of the South season 5: Could we see a trailer before too long?







Odds are, you are eager to see Queen of the South season 5 arrive on USA, and for good reason! We’re talking here about a signature summer show. It’s one that a lot of people are looking forward to, and it is definitely one that we’re angling for more information on before too long.

Unfortunately, we know that due to the current health crisis, we’re not going to be seeing the premiere air anytime soon. The only thing that USA could do is choose to air a handful of episodes and then go on some extended hiatus, but we don’t get the feeling that the folks at the network are altogether intent on separating a story that wasn’t meant to be split up.

Here’s where things get interesting — theoretically, there could be enough footage for there to be some sort of trailer released, but that decision comes down to whether or not it is something that the folks behind the scenes really want to do. We have a difficult time being able to read their minds, but we’d say not to expect one over the next couple of months. Typically, the #1 goal of a trailer is to promote a show for casual fans. It’s not so much to appease diehard viewers, since they are going to watch regardless. If you release a trailer too early, casual fans forget about it.

With that in mind, we have a hard time thinking that a Queen of the South season 5 trailer is going to arrive until we actually have some sort of premiere date set in stone … or at the very least a premiere month. We’re fine with waiting, at least so long as the story is powerful and reflects the entire journey of Teresa so far. With every season comes higher stakes, and of course with that, more pressure.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen of the South season 5?

When do you think that we’ll see some sort of trailer? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more news on the series. (Photo: USA.)

