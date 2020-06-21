Stargirl episode 8 spoilers: How the Shiv two-parter will conclude







Recently, we reported that Stargirl is going to be bringing you “Shiv Part One,” a potential origin story to the comic-book villain. For those of you who are somewhat-familiar with the source material, you may be familiar already with the fact that Cindy becomes this character. For everyone else, you will see this story play out in the weeks ahead.

More than likely, Part 2 (airing on July 7) is going to serve as an opportunity to get a few more details on this character’s progression. Meanwhile, at the same time we’re going to continue to see the story of the young JSA play out. Stargirl now has Wildcat, Hourman, and Dr. Mid-Nite, but the reality is that none of them are altogether prepared for what’s coming up next. The only thing that they can hope for is that they figure out how to be unified in a reasonably short period of time. It’s going to be the only way that they can stay alive through some of what is coming … including an undercover mission in this episode.

Want a little bit more in the way of information? Then be sure to check out the full Stargirl episode 8 synopsis below:

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER – After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108). Original airdate 7/7/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Now matter how this story concludes, rest assured that things are going to look and feel very different when season 1 concludes. There’s still a good bit of time for things to develop.

