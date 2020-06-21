Beecham House episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Will John have to leave?







As you enter Beecham House episode 3 on PBS next week, be prepared for the past to take center stage yet again. One of the things that we’ve come to learn about John Beecham over time is that he is a man harboring great secrets. There are reasons why he keeps things from the rest of his family, but that doesn’t mean that they’re okay with it.

What you’ll see within Beecham House episode 3 is a much larger sense of the world where some of these characters live — also, some big secrets being revealed near the end of it. You’ll come to root for Margaret even more as a character, but there’s no guarantee that you’ll be leaving this episode with everything that you want. We just think that it’ll be entertaining regardless. This is the sort of show that always finds a way to stand out from the pack.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Beecham House episode 3 synopsis with some more information now all about what lies ahead:

A murder puts John Beecham’s plans of staying in Delhi in jeopardy. A person close to the household reveals his true colors with dangerous consequences. Margaret, a potential love interest, proves she is trustworthy when at great personal risk she helps John.

If you’re reading this and you’re not watching Beecham House at the moment, the best piece of advice we can offer is this: Be sure to check it out! There is, after all, a lot of great stuff that this show brings to the table. It has a little bit of the romance of a Downton Abbey or a Poldark, but those are being combined with something that is so different and striking visually. There are multiple subplots, secrets, and a real sense of adventure. Plus, gorgeous architecture — this is pretty much a winner from start to finish.

