





Next week’s Hightown episode 7 is an extremely important one for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we’re inching close to the finale. There are only two episodes left according to the promo that aired following episode 6, and we have a good sense of what the stakes now are.

Osito is a heck of a dangerous man. He’s the person doing much of Frankie’s bidding on the outside, and he’s been able to get away with most of whatever he wants at the moment. It’s so difficult to stop him because fundamentally, it’s hard to get proof on him. Even though it seems like it’s obvious that he is the person responsible for Krista Collins’ death, it’s hard to pin it on him … unless Junior talks.

This leads us to the standoff that we’re going to be seeing on this upcoming episode. Unless Jackie or Ray can figure things out in time, Junior may be killed by Osito in a desperate plea to save his own hide. For Jackie, we know that she’s getting at least closer now to some information — and she may also be desperate to right some past wrongs. We know that she feels a lot of guilt over her bending right before Krista’s death — she could’ve had a chance to save her in a different situation, but it’s just one that didn’t end up coming to pass.

The one thing that definitely does bum us out entering this upcoming episode is simply this — why is this first season so short? Sure, it does give us a tighter, more compact story … but we’re also so invested in these people now! It’s a shame to see things come to a screeching halt so soon, and we hope that there are cool things being planned for season 2 given that the show has already been renewed.

