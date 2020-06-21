Good Witch season 6 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Are you curious to learn more about Good Witch season 6 episode 9 and some of what lies ahead here? This episode is going to be a huge one, mostly because “The Loft” is the last one leading into the finale. There is some big stuff that is going to transpire here, and a lot of it is going to start with a trip to the city!

Don’t get us wrong — we love Grey House and some of the various characters who tend to turn up there. Yet, we do think that there is a purpose that comes with seeing people outside of their element here and there. It mixes things up creatively, and there could be a specific purpose that comes with Cassie hitting up Chicago with her friends. On the surface, it may have a little bit to do with them just wanting to get close … but there’s almost certainly a larger purpose here. That just feels inevitable and we’re curious to see where the story goes.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Witch season 6 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

Cassie invites her friends on a trip to Chicago to help them reconnect; Sam is called in to assist when the new surgeon’s techniques fail.

By the end of this episode, some of the stage may be set for the end of the season — we’re sure that there are going to be some big reveals that happen there, but we don’t necessarily need anything so shocking that completely changes Good Witch as we know it for good. After all, one of the things that is so enjoyable about this series is the comfort it brings. There’s an air of familiarity to the world and the people in it that just leads to you being attached to it. Since we don’t know about season 7 yet, that adds to the stakes on yet another level.

