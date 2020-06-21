The Luminaries episode 2 return date, early story spoilers







Interested in learning what lies ahead when it comes to The Luminaries episode 2? Let’s start off here with the air date. After all, you’re not going to be forced to wait all that long in order to check it out!

The folks over at BBC One are eager to make sure that you get hooked on the Eva Green led period drama right away. Because of that, they are giving you another new episode tomorrow! Since you’re not having to wait to see what’s coming up, you can be prepared to dive back into some of the romance, the drama, and then also the darkness. One of the big challenges for newcomers to the story will just be keeping track of all of the people and locations. This is a dense story and there is a good bit going on — yet, the visual style and subject matter here is different from almost anything else that is out there on TV. There’s a lot to continually look forward to here from start to finish.

If you want all sorts of details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Luminaries episode 2 synopsis below — though remember that there are some spoilers within:

1865. Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) is now working at Lydia Wells’ (Eva Green) fortune parlour, The House Of Many Wishes, where she learns that Lydia is plotting with Francis Carver (Marton Csokas) to steal from Crosbie (Ewen Leslie).

Carver deceives Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) into thinking that Anna (Eve Hewson) has left for the goldfields. Emery goes to follow her, first agreeing to split his future goldfield winnings with Carver, registering their joint claim under the name ‘Aurora’.

Emery almost drowns upon his arrival on the Hokitika goldfields, and believing Anna to have drowned as well, he befriends a Māori man, Te Rau Tauwhare (Richard Te Are), and heads into the hills to grieve.

Anna develops a rapport with Crosbie Wells, who is oblivious of what his wife is plotting.

Back in Dunedin, Lydia is laying the groundwork for her plan. She arranges to meet Alistair Lauderback (Benedict Hardie) the following night on a ship called the Godspeed. Later, she spikes her husband’s drink – along with Anna’s – with laudanum, and begins sewing Crosbie’s fortune into the seams of her dresses.

In 1866, Anna returns to Crosbie’s cottage where she is plagued by strange visions and memories that are not her own. The jailhouse chaplain, Cowell Devlin (Matt Whelan), uncovers a fortune hidden in Crosbie’s cottage and Anna makes an astonishing discovery.

To think, we are still at the moment just scratching the surface of what some of the upcoming stories could be.

