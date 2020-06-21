Outlander season 6: Could we get any big teases this year?







At the moment, we’re aware that we are very much in a holding pattern when it comes to almost everything Outlander season 6 related. We’re months away from the start of filming, and probably more than a year away from new episodes actually premiering on Starz.

For some more news on Outlander in video form right now, be sure to watch our take on the future below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist — that’s where you can see episode reactions from all of season 5 and a whole lot more.

If there is one thing that we can say, it’s this — the actors have started to see some scripts, and the writers room has been underway (virtually) for quite a while now.

What’s the big question that currently remains? It has a lot to do with whether or not we’ll be getting anything official this year. Think along the lines of a teaser, an early sneak peek, or at least some photos. We feel like it’s very unlikely that there will be a trailer — it’s too far away from when season 6 would premiere, and beyond just that, there’s no guarantee there will be much in the way of footage at all.

The only thing that we’re hoping for is either a photo or two, or maybe a behind-the-scenes message from some of the cast. We’ve reported already that Outlander will have its fair share of challenges when production resumes. Think along the lines of having fewer people on set, maintaining guidelines, but also still finding a way to replicate the danger and the intimacy that is often present on a show like this. There are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off from start to finish, and we’ll have to be patient seeing how everything plays out; the most important thing is that everyone is safe as we wait for production to resume.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including more news on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







