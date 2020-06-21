Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, June 21, 2020?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? We’re back once again to provide you information on the HBO show.

Here is the good news that we’ve got for you — there is a new episode airing on the network tonight! Not only that, but it’s an episode that you’re not going to be forced to wait in order to see. This is an episode that will be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, otherwise known as when this installment is meant to come on the air. The irony here is that so rarely does it actually premiere at that time. More often than not, this is a network that likes to make you wait because of some other programming that is on the air.

Last Week Tonight is coming on the air following Perry Mason tonight, which is getting back-to-back airings in order to ensure that it can get off to a great start ratings-wise.

So what does Oliver have to discuss tonight? Rest assured, there is a LOT of material in between ongoing protests, the spread of the virus, and of course also the Presidential election. We have not actually seen the late-night show dabble all that much directly on the election, mostly because of the fact that there has been so much going on in the world.

One thing that we’re sure that Last Week Tonight would for sure talk about in most circumstances is the rally that took place yesterday. However, the show has to tape a little bit earlier than usual in its remote format, so it remains to be seen if there is going to be enough time to package something together for the show so that it can be edited in. We’ll see when it airs tonight — if not this week, we know that there will be other opportunities to address it down the road.

For now, let’s just relish in the fact that we have another installment coming in the first place.

What do you want to see when it comes to the latest Last Week Tonight?

