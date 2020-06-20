Lucifer season 6: Why wait on possible renewal news?







At the moment, doesn’t it seem as though everything is perfectly set up for a Lucifer season 6 renewal at Netflix? The showrunners are on board, Tom Ellis’ deal looks to be finalized, and the interest is there from fans.

So what are we waiting for at this point? It’s mostly to see someone give the show the green light … and that simply has not happened as of yet. There may be a few different reasons for that, including negotiations being finalized, waiting until a particular date, or not wanting to distract from other events going on in the world right now. We are at a point where we are very confident that the show will be coming back, so you have nothing to be concerned over there.

Want some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now? Then be sure to watch our teases all about season 5 at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our show playlist. We’re going to have more updates all about the show there, and that’s a great way to ensure you don’t miss any!

Here’s our thinking about a date for the renewal announcement: It will probably happen before season 5 arrives on Netflix. There’s no immediate hurry, but if the streaming service and Warner Bros. have already signed people on, there’s little reason for fans to go into the new season with any uncertainty. Clearly, Netflix is confident that the show is going to continue to do well — likely, the reason they reversed-course on their “final season” announcement for season 5 is because it exceeded expectations.

As for when Lucifer season 5 is going to premiere with the first eight episodes … that’s seemingly also up to Netflix right now. Our feeling is that they’re trying to space out their shows since nothing else is currently being filmed.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







