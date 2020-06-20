Better Call Saul season 6: Show EP teases ‘sadness’ ahead







There is a good bit to look forward to in regards to Better Call Saul season 6 — but not all of it is going to be worth smiling about.

One of the more painful things about being so invested within this story is the simple revelation that we know where it ends. We know that this story is not one that is building towards a particularly-great place, one where Jimmy ends up becoming Gene and living a monotonous life filled with loneliness and paranoia. Is there a possibility for some sort of happiness there? Sure, but we’ve come to know already that the majority of people within the world of Better Call Saul / Breaking Bad fail to have much in the way of happy endings.

It sounds as though at this point the writers are starting to finalize their plans for the endgame of these characters … both for better and for worse. Speaking via Deadline on that particular subject, here is some of what executive producer Peter Gould had to say:

“We have a lot of ideas about where Jimmy and Kim are going … There’s some ideas which I am so excited about, but there is also a lot of sadness to where this is going.”

Kim’s future status is one of the show’s great mysteries. We think there is a chance that she’s dead, but also a chance that she’s imprisoned because of some sort of terrible decision that turned into something even worse. The best-case scenario is simply that Jimmy does something to push her away, she gets to move on and be happy, and then eventually the two reunite in Omaha … but that almost seems too storybook. This show doesn’t have an overflow of coincidences and if Jimmy and Kim end up together in the end, there has to be something more there.

Hopefully, Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere on AMC in 2021 — you can head over to the link here now for more.

Where do you think things are going to go entering Better Call Saul season 6?

