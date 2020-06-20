Big Brother 22: Has the premiere-date window changed at all?







When is Big Brother 22 going to actually premiere on CBS? We know that there are questions about the cast, but we want to focus here on what really matters the most.

Want to get some more news on Big Brother in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube — we’re going to have updates all season long and we definitely don’t want you to miss them! We also have a playlist to make things easier.

The primary thing to continue to note first and foremost is this: CBS has still not even confirmed an official premiere date. Despite whatever reports are floating out there, we are still waiting for the word that season 22 is really happening — let alone that it’s all-stars. Yet, there is clearly enough smoke for now that this will be the theme and we’re cautiously optimistic that it will be.

For those wondering if the show will be premiering mid-July, we’re less optimistic about that. We’ve said from May onward that if there was a season, late July would be when it would premiere and we’re holding true to that. The health crisis isn’t slowing down in Los Angeles County and that’s one obstacle. Another here is trying to accommodate travel, sign the cast on, and come up with proper regulations for the premiere. We imagine that there’s going to be a real interest in getting things together plan-wise at least before July 4, and maybe even have the cast sequestered before then. We haven’t heard anything suggesting that production is feeling any craving to rush things along.

Big Brother 22 is going to be a long process, and it could even be an uncertain process. Be prepared for that. There’s always a chance that things could come together only for something to happen behind the scenes that ends it before it starts. We all have to be realistic about the prospects for everything here, whether it be the cast, the outcome of the season, and more.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

When do you want to see Big Brother 22 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







