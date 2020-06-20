Greenleaf season 5 spoilers: Is an Oprah Winfrey return possible?







Greenleaf season 5 is arriving on OWN this Tuesday! There is absolutely a lot to be excited about with this. Yet, at the center of almost all of it is the character of Lady Mae. She’s gone through so much when it comes to the relationship between her and Bishop, and then there’s also the question of Mavis.

Based on where we left off in season 4, it certainly feels like there’s a chance that we could be seeing Oprah resurface on the series one more time. Yet, nothing is 100% just yet, and in an interview with TV Insider, actress Lynn Whitfield (who plays Mae) wouldn’t confirm anything at all. It seems possible that we could be seeing Mavis one more time, but we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach on it.

As for the subject of Bishop and Lady Mae’s relationship, there may be at least some hope for it based on what Whitfield told the publication:

“They’re trying. They’re circling each other again … [You’re seeing] him work hard to charm her back and win her back. Right now, they are so distraught, troubled, [and] lost. It’s like the earth has been pulled out from under them [after losing the church] … But in that state, they find solace in each other.”

We’ve said this before, but after losing Cavalry to Harmony and Hope, we personally think the family could be better off finding a way to just move forward together into a different world and a different future. Sometimes, the best things are not always the things that you’ve known. There is power when it comes to starting over.

What do you want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5?

