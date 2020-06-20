The 100 season 7 episode 8 spoilers: The ‘Anaconda’ prequel pilot







The 100 season 7 episode 8 is not going to be an ordinary episode of the CW series — or really anything close to it.

What do we know at the moment about “Anaconda”? For starters, this is meant to be the backdoor pilot for the prequel series that was announced sometime ago. It’ll be a chance to learn more about what happened to the Earth so many years ago — this could set the stage for something so much more, at least depending on whatever the network decides. This is a project that is still in contention of being picked up, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It’s right there with Green Arrow and the Canaries — though, to be honest, we’re a little bit concerned about that one at this point. At least with The 100, they may be waiting to see what viewers think of the episode.

Want to get a little bit more insight now all about the story ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The 100 season 7 episode 8 synopsis right now:

THE PAST – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#713). Original airdate 7/8/2020.

We’re excited to see how this episode plays out — but then also precisely what this show looks like, as well. This aesthetic can set the pace for the future, and we hope that there are some cool, interesting choices. If nothing else, this installment could be a great “what could have been” in the event that it isn’t picked up.

