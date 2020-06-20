Snowfall season 4: When could the first trailer arrive?







Snowfall season 4 was originally supposed to be coming to FX this summer — and the wait over the next few months is going to be long. While some footage was shot before production shut down, we don’t have a whole lot of evidence that we’re going to being it premiere for some time. The network probably wants the full season completed — that way, they can avoid having to air chunks of it in pieces.

With all of this being said, could they choose to still offer us some sort of trailer over the next couple of months? It’s at least possible to envision them doing something like that. There may be enough footage already done to craft at least something together — if it’s not a full trailer, then a small appetizer could do the trick. Just enough of something so that viewers have a sense of what’s coming up.

The appeal of doing this is engagement, especially at a time when there isn’t all that much in the way of content to really engage with. We’ve all been looking forward to the future of Franklin’s journey, and this could give us at least something to speculate on for some time.

As for the reasoning why they may not do this, timing is really key. If FX realizes that Snowfall isn’t coming out until later this fall, there may not be much value to them in putting out a clip of something three or four months in advance. There are also challenges when it comes to people working from home.

Do we think that we’ll get some sort of promotion this summer for the show? Sure. It’s not lost on the network just how popular Snowfall is or how eager people are in order to get more of it on TV. They just want to keep their cards close to the vest, while also offering some reason for excitement.

