Shameless season 11 filming: When could it begin?







The wait for Shameless season 11 is going to be long — after all, we’re still waiting for filming to begin!

Originally, there were plans for the final season to premiere this summer, where it would be paired with another Showtime series in On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Yet, that is completely out the window now. While it’s possible for some summer shows to air at least a handful of episodes if they wanted to, Shameless was originally supposed to start production in mid-to-late March … right when the global health crisis first was starting to hit America in a significant way. Emma Kenney (Debbie) confirmed the production shutdown in a post on Instagram, which you can see below.

Because of the shutdown, everything is now up in the air — we’re sure that production could begin over the next couple of months, provided that all of the safety regulations are properly in place. Yet, even when they are Shameless probably won’t look or feel the same. We could envision a world where producers decide to wait until there are more safety plans in place — that way, they don’t have to change the show as much. Granted, an episode featuring the Gallaghers in quarantine could prove to be quite interesting, especially since you know Frank would try to exploit it.

One other interesting complication here could be Kenney’s own schedule, given that she could have all sorts of scheduling issues in between this show and The Conners. It’s hard to tell how that will factor into the plans for either show. Everything is still now very much up in the air.

