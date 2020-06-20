Animal Kingdom season 5: Could it benefit from the hiatus?







We know that the wait for Animal Kingdom season 5 is a long one, and we’re not altogether sure that it’s going to be any easier in the coming months.

Let’s put it this way — pending some last-minute surprise, we have a hard time imagining that the show is coming back in the next couple of months. Filming was shut down halfway through production, and we haven’t gotten the indication as of yet that TNT is interested in dividing the season into halves. They probably want to air these episodes in one batch, with one installment immediately following the next.

For some more news on Animal Kingdom in video form, be sure to watch some of our latest thoughts at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more insight on the series soon.

So is there any silver lining within the hiatus? We will say this — we’re at a point right now where there is potential that we’ll see a larger pool of viewers in season 5. After all, what better time than the present for people to catch up? The first three seasons are currently available for Amazon Prime subscribers, and we have to hope that the fourth season is going to turn up there at some point before the new season premieres. There’s an ample opportunity for binge-watching and we think that for a lot of people out there, this show could really represent a worthy escape. It’s a chance to get away from some of the outside craziness to focus more on the Cody family and their own unique branch of it.

Once people get hooked on Animal Kingdom, they’re likely to keep watching — and as shocking as (season 4 spoiler alert) the death of Smurf was, it’s the sort of event that raises the stakes for the rest of the season. It’s a strong indicator that this is a series that will not be holding back the rest of the way. They will constantly figuring out new mediums by which to surprise you, and that is always going to be a good thing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

Do you think that Animal Kingdom season 5 could benefit somehow from the hiatus?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







