Better Call Saul Emmy campaign takes fun turn with Bob Odenkirk







One of the things that we always enjoy is seeing who comes with the best possible Emmy campaigns. We want creativity, engagement, and at least something that holds our interest for at least a few seconds.

Luckily, the folks over at AMC have come up with that in their latest campaign for Better Call Saul. If you look below (courtesy of star Rhea Seehorn’s Instagram), you can see a phone number that you can choose to dial … if you want a fun little message anyway. (Warning: We’re going to spoil it in the next paragraph for those who don’t want to know in advance.)

Still with us? Well, the message is from Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, as he offers up all Emmy voters a service where he can make their life easier and vote for them, if they so choose. The point here is obvious, that someone with the ethics of Saul is likely to vote for himself at every turn, and it does hold your attention for the length of the call.

For some more news on Better Call Saul in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist. We’ll have other updates there that you don’t want to miss.

Is this message actually going to help Better Call Saul win an Emmy? That’s one of those things that is very much up in the air. It’s always hard to figure out how effective promotions are, but we think it’s a contenders to at least score several nominations. It’d be nice to see it get some wins, given that it hasn’t been so lucky there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you think about the new Better Call Saul promotion for the Emmys?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: AMC.)

View this post on Instagram @bettercallsaulamc For a good time, call. #FYC A post shared by Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) on Jun 18, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







