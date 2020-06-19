Outlander star Sam Heughan talks further about Men in Kilts journey







Sam Heughan may be done appearing on Outlander for the calendar year (more coming down the road), but there is a lot to look forward to in the months to come. Sam is starring alongside Graham McTavish in Men in Kilts, a series that has the potential to be a tremendously great time when it airs on Starz. We know that filming is complete, so the network should have an incentive to get it out there before too long. Time will tell on that.

For the time being, though, why not go ahead and check out a new interview with the actor? If you look below, you can see a new BBC Scotland chat (per The Nine) where Sam speaks a little bit more about his desire to do the show, plus also a few memories that he has for it along the way. There are some parts of this that you may have heard in some other interviews, but from this vantage point it’s nice to hear him talk about some of the interactions that he had with various people — think everyone from clan leaders to chefs!

Also, Sam teased further that through the series, you’ll have a chance to see Graham get uncomfortable on a number of different occasions — there seems to be a real sense of playful fun that exists between the two, with Sam being the more daring one. The whole objective of this series is to be fun, but also educational, as well. Sam notes that he learned a great deal from filming the series, and to think that he went into it with a considerably larger understanding of Scottish history than many viewers will. (It wasn’t exactly a big subject growing up in Texas.)

“The real draw is Scotland. People are really fascinated by this amazing country." Outlander star @SamHeughan chats about his new travel series with @grahammctavish, Men in Kilts. (Via @BBCScotNine) pic.twitter.com/lRZrEm591X — BBC Scotland (@BBCScotland) June 19, 2020

