Stranger Things season 4 update: The scripts are all written!







We know that at the moment, it’s hard to get a ton of updates when it comes to Stranger Things season 4. Filming hasn’t kicked off as of yet, and we don’t even get the sense that we’re going to be seeing something in production anytime soon.

One of the things that we can say for the time being is simply this: There is certainly work to be done already when it comes to the scripts for the show. In a post on Twitter (see below), you can get confirmation that the writers have already set up everything that is going to be coming up this time around. The humor that goes along with this rather-enormous stack of paper is simply how many of us have already tried to decipher what’s in here, including how many episodes there are. (It feels like there are nine scripts there?)

Of course, the Stranger Things bunch is in general one of the most secretive crews out there and, because of that, we have a really hard time imagining that we’re going to get a lot of other details over the next several weeks/months. We just hope at this point that we get new episodes at some point in 2021. We know that this is a show that takes a long time to make, and that was before the arrival of the current health crisis. At this point, we have to believe that the challenges are all the more prevalent.

For now, just know something more is brewing — and remember to keep this on your ever-increasing list of shows to most look forward to over the next couple of years. There’s no word as of yet as to whether or not this will be the final chapter.

