Doctor Who video: Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant host costume contest







Just in case you felt the need to watch something truly spectacular today, we’ve got it for you within this article!

This week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the show’s host decided to put together an impromptu Doctor Who costume contest. The idea here was rather simple: Get some people (including show staffers) to dress up like familiar faces from the world of the show. The twist is that these had to be made using various materials found at home — these weren’t professional costumes that people had a long time to put together.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

The end result of this challenge was quite hilarious, and it was made even more so by the presence of Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant along the way. The two actors ended up taking part in this event in costume as the judges, and that made it all the more delightful. They were both so generous with their love of the show, and then also the passion of the fans. We know that Doctor Who has some of the most passionate fans out there. They’re creative, and also willing to create a version of the Cybermen or the Daleks out of some basic household materials. If that’s not dedication, what is really?

At the moment, there are plans for there to be another season of Doctor Who at some point over the holidays — the annual special. Beyond just that, though, you may have to wait for a little while longer. There’s no real telling when production in earnest is going to be able to start back up.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who

What do you think about this Doctor Who video?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news related to the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







