Emmys 2020: Maria Bello, Sophie Skelton Supporting Actress favorites







What makes an Emmy-worthy Supporting Actress? It’s more than just a great reading of the lines. You need to shine in limited screen time, to deliver something emotionally resonant, and make people wish that they saw so much more of you. There were so many great drama series over the past year, and that does make this particular list all the more complicated. There are a number of different directions that we could go here but CarterMatt has chosen seven performers in our latest edition of our Dream Nominee series.

Before we share our choices, remember to head over here to see our take on a wide array of other categories, as well!

Maria Bello, NCIS – We’ve known for ages that Bello is an outstanding performer, but we are coming off of what may very well be her finest season of the CBS show yet. It showed the full capacity of everything she can do as an actress — humor, heart, passion, and also challenges and trauma. The storyline with Jack and her daughter Faith was emotionally raw and poignant, and it showed the character’s perseverance beautifully. This episode was a tour de force, and Maria was brilliant throughout.

Julia Garner, Ozark – She’s considered by many to be a favorite to win the award this year, and for good reason. Her performance as Ruth Langmore brings you everything that you could want from a show like this — grit, character, wit, and also hardship. She’s gone through a lot and wears a lot of that pain in every single thing that she does. Yet, she’s unbelievably captivating and makes every scene that she is a part of infinitely better from start to finish.

Aisha Hinds, 9-1-1 – Hen is a magnificent television character, someone with so much capacity and drive. She also went through so much in season 3 and Hinds put every single ounce of her soul into this part. You felt her struggles, her fears, and then also her triumphs. You recognized how she was working to rise up and discover new avenues for her future, and also rooted for her through all of the personal victories.

Naturi Naughton, Power – Naughton had a tough challenge through the Starz drama’s final episodes — carrying through a performance as Tasha that was fierce, determined, and driven. She had gone through so much, including the eventual death of her once-great love. She also effectively played the character’s journey — the Tasha you see in the final episodes is so different from the one you see in the pilot. She has visible emotional scars and yet, a willingness to take on more pain.

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – It remains truly perplexing how the Emmys seem to be some of the last people to know how brilliant Seehorn is as Kim Wexler. She’s such a complicated, mesmerizing character, and in between her relationship with Jimmy to her key decisions with Mesa Verde, season 5 is easily her best season. Watch some of her work with Tony Dalton near the end of the season and try to tell us otherwise.

Sophie Skelton, Outlander – This was yet again a banner year for Skelton as a performer after a breakout season 4, and what stands out the most to us is actually the entire body of work. She has memorable scenes this season with Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Ed Speleers, and of course Richard Rankin, and all of them exemplify the different traits she brings to Brianna. She’s a survivor, a warrior, a wife, and so much more — Skelton excels at bringing you into her world.

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us – It’s incredible how nuanced and fully-formed a character Beth is within the world of the NBC drama. She’s so strong and supportive of Randall, but speaks her mind and understands the complicated nature of his family. She had a fantastic performance and she is a great example of how sometimes, even just a facial expression or a couple of words you can carry through a scene. We’re four seasons in, and the character of Beth is only getting stronger.

Who do you want to see get a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nod?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Emmys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







