Yellowstone season 3 spoilers: Kevin Costner teases drama ahead







Yellowstone season 3 is almost here! In just a matter of days, we’re going to be heading back to the ranch, where once again there is some trouble brewing involving a number of key characters.

So what can you expect to see over the course of the season? Think in terms of new threats, with Josh Holloway’s character of Roarke leading the charge. This is a very intelligent guy who is going to be doing whatever he can to seize some land, and that means trying to do battle with the entire Dutton family along the way. We know that Beth is one of the master strategists within the group, and it therefore makes some sense that Holloway would be spending a lot of time alongside Kelly Reilly. This was confirmed further by Kevin Costner himself, who had the following to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

He’s a threat. Beth is going to be dealing with him. There are a lot of ways to get land—bureaucratically, environmentally, politically. The walls are closing in and it becomes more difficult to deal with as a family.

Want some more Yellowstone season 3 premiere expectations now? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news.

Eventually, the Duttons are going to have to figure out a way to unify in order to ensure that they stop Roarke, and while that may be easy in theory, we’ve learned over time that it is not the easiest thing for this group to do. They are far more inclined to frequently fight with one another and cause chaos over their opinions. When the chips are down, they will be there for each other … and we really just hope that they figure this out in time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone now

What do you want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







