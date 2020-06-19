Jessie Godderz, wrestler and Big Brother alum, stars in ‘PEC-Tacular To Primetime’ special







At the moment, we know that there is a renewed sense of curiosity in regards to Big Brother alumni with the multitude of rumors swirling of a potential All-Star cast. Maybe you’ve been checking out what some of your favorite former players are up to in the years following the CBS show and in some cases, you’re going to find that they have been up to some impressive stuff!

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why there would be a spotlight Jessie Godderz a.k.a. Mr. PEC-Tacular? The season 10 / 11 standout has made quite the name for himself in professional wrestling over the past decade, and tonight on YTA at 9:00 p.m. Pacific time (midnight Eastern), you are going to see a special that goes back to his roots in Ohio Valley Wrestling. This is a place where many wrestlers study, train, and prepare to be superstars down the road. Jessie’s special is entitled “PEC-Tacular To Primetime,” and it will chronicle the years that he spent at OVW from 2011 until 2013. It’s crazy to think that he did all of this within a matter of a few years following his Big Brother 11 experience.

In addition to his time with OVW, Jessie has wrestled in a multitude of forms, including with Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. He’s also made appearances on The Talk, Tainted Dreams, and then also of course many appearances on Big Brother. That’s a tradition we always want to see continue! His sense of humor and over-the-top personality is a big part of what makes him so entertaining to watch.

You can see a preview for the OVW special below; meanwhile, Jessie told CarterMatt exclusively about what this special means to him:

It’s a tremendous privilege and prestigious honor to be the subject of a very special OVW Wrestling episode on YTA. I am beyond thrilled to be a part a OVW’s rich history. I have won a total of 6 Championships in OVW so far and am very excited to be a major part of this organization as they continue expanding worldwide. OVW has the Biggest, Most Talented Superstars in the business and “OVW on YTA” is the Best Wrestling TV Show in the World today. Plus our new television partner, YTA Network, is absolutely amazing in every way. They are the best of the best. OVW is quickly becoming TV’s most-talked about wrestling promotion and I’m blessed to be a part of it.

If you love Jessie, Big Brother, or just professional wrestling, this will be well worth your time tonight. The status of Big Brother 22, meanwhile, is still to be determined.

Are you excited to check out Jessie’s OVW special tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: Jessie Godderz.)

Friday night on @ovwrestling — from his start on #OVW to network TV star, @MrPEC_Tacular Jessie Godderz has been nothing short of "Pec-Tacular!" Watch Friday night at 12am ET / 9pm PT on #YTA at https://t.co/xoahYB9OfG or via our Roku app! #prowrestling @TheRealAlSnow pic.twitter.com/9RaCcJge7n — YTA (@ytanetwork) June 18, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







