Council of Dads episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Want to get a better sense of what is coming on Council of Dads episode 9 when it arrives on NBC next week? There’s a lot of stuff to take stock in, and it begins with a reminder — we’re closing in on the finale. There’s a lot of emotional ground that needs to be covered, and a lot of that may stem from an essay that ends up getting published.

So what could happen because of that? Think one word and one word only: Chaos. Everything is about to spiral out of control and you better be prepared for that.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead? Then take a look at the synopsis below:

With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground but not without complications. With Luly’s help, Larry reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm. Luly pens a very personal essay that ends up in the wrong hands. Hilarie Burton guest stars.

Given that the title here is “Stormy Weather,” you have to assume that this is going to be the focal point for a lot of the drama going down in this episode … let alone what happens. It makes a certain degree of sense that a huge, catastrophic event is the sort of thing that closes out this season. That is the sort of thing that will leave hair standing on end … and also bring people together. It will test some of these relationships like never before.

At this point, we’re not expecting there to be a whole lot more of Council of Dads beyond what you see next week — with that in mind, our advice for you is to just enjoy this story for every single second that you possibly can.

