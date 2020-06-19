A Million Little Things season 3: When could filming begin?







If you’re like us, you were probably excited to see that A Million Little Things season 3 at some point in the near future. The show is on the potential fall schedule for ABC, and we know that the writers’ room is already at work trying to create new episodes.

So when could filming actually begin? That is one of the next big burning questions that we know a lot of people out there have … but it doesn’t seem as though production is going to be starting for quite some time still. In a new post on Twitter, showrunner DJ Nash confirmed that filming could be starting up for the new season around August. This could obviously change, but it feels like a reasonable estimate for the time being.

There are some additional challenges that a show like A Million Little Things faces, especially when it comes to some other major network shows. For example, it films in Vancouver, and that throws another element of logistics into the equation. After all, it is going to put much of the cast and non-local crew in a spot where they may have to travel and then quarantine before even returning to work. Doing production on this show may be harder than it’s ever been, but a lot of people at the moment are in the same boat. Everyone is going to have to take some additional precautions when it comes to safety in the workplace.

If A Million Little Things is actually able to premiere in the fall, an August filming date could make that feasible. A specific premiere date probably won’t come for some time, though, given that ABC will want to check in on production first to make sure that everything is a-okay.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3!

What do you want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3?

When do you think that the show is actually going to film? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







