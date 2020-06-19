America’s Got Talent season 15: What’s the plan for Judge Cuts?







Judge Cuts have become an integral part of America’s Got Talent over the years, and it makes a certain degree of sense that they will continue to be that.

Of course, with that being said, everything with season 15 is a little bit more up in the air. Because of the global health crisis, there is no guarantee that we will be seeing this round in-person, or really at any point in the near future. You would want to hope that production could find a way to get back in the studio, though, mostly due to the fact that so many acts require a big setup and wouldn’t work in front of a camera. Safety always come first, and everything seems to be up in the air.

Yet, there are some indications that suggest that America’s Got Talent may do something similar to this past season of American Idol and buy as much time as possible while they conjure up a solution. We know that there are two more audition shows — meaning that there’s at least one more Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel. According to some Google listings for the show, there may actually be three more audition shows, with auditions lasting until early July. From there, it looks as though there are plans for some specials to air in the middle of the month, with the start of Judge Cuts set for July 28.

Whether or not this ends up being the case in the end is very much to be determined, but with that being said, it does make some sense for the producers to bide their time until they can formalize a plan … and also see if performing in studio, minus a live audience, is possible.

What do you want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 15 moving forward?

