Broke episode 13 (series finale) spoilers: How will it end on CBS?







Next week on Broke episode 13, you have to prepare for the end of the road. This is the series finale and since we haven’t heard much talk about the show being saved elsewhere, we have to imagine that the curtain is about to drop.

So how is the Pauley Perrette series going to tie things together? “Sammy’s Party” is an installment that is self-explanatory in some ways, as this is a chance for the kid to celebrate a big milestone in his life. Yet, it could also mark a new beginning as Javier and Elizabeth look for an opportunity to start anew elsewhere. It’s very much a prototypical sitcom finale in the way — you spend the entirety of the first season creating a new normal, only to then also present a situation that threatens it.

For some more details on what to expect, be sure to read the series finale synopsis below:

“Sammy’s Party” – When Sammy’s birthday party location suddenly falls through, the family rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard and is surprised by an unexpected guest. Also, Javier and Elizabeth decide to look for their own apartment, on the series finale of BROKE, Thursday, June 25 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kyle Bornheimer returns as Barry, Jackie’s ex-husband and Sammy’s father.

If we had to make some sort of prediction as to how everything is going to wrap up right now, it’s that this episode will conclude with Javier and Elizabeth deciding to stay. With so much built up around this particular world, the show becomes a little less fun if you end it with this eclectic group of people not spending as much time around each other. It’s the collective spirit (and dysfunction) that make a show like this fun in the first place.

