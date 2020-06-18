Burden of Truth season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘It Takes a Village’







Curious to learn what is coming on Burden of Truth season 3 episode 6? Let’s start things off here by sharing the title: “It Takes a Village.” This is an installment that is going to revolve around a number of different events, with one of the biggest ones being struggles for Owen. What happens in a situation like his is that you get pushed and pushed and pushed … and what happens when it starts to feel like too much? You start to make some decisions that feel regrettable. You zig where perhaps you should’ve zagged, and then you’re left to pick up some of the pieces.

Of course, Burden of Truth is always going to give Joanna a big storyline — and rest assured, she will have that as well. The season 3 episode 6 synopsis is proof of that:

OWEN IS PUSHED TO HIS LIMITS – In an attempt to strengthen Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) case, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) considers a Class Action law suit. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a tip from his father about a potential break in the case. In addition, Owen’s (Meegwun Fairbrother) frustration with Sam Mercer (Paul Braunstein) reaches a fever pitch and pushes him to make a bad decision. Sherry White directed the episode written by Hayden Simpson (#306). Original airdate 6/25/2020.

The title is really your clue that in order to achieve solutions, people are going to need to band together. We’ll see how that happens.

More news to celebrate

We’re now a good chunk of time into this season, and the ratings continue to be quite good! How much so? Well, for starters, they are up both in the demo and the 18-49 demographic from the season 2 averages. We know that The CW doesn’t make the final decision on a Canadian drama like this, but we do think that all of the signs right now give us a good reason for optimism over what the future holds.

What do you want to see when it comes to Burden of Truth season 3 episode 6?

