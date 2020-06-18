Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A time change & drama







Next week, A Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 3 is going to be airing on MTV … and a little bit earlier than usual!

After airing both this week and last following new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, we’re going to be seeing Pauly D and Vinny settle in to the 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This is, more than likely, when the show will air for the bulk of the season. There are a lot of different stories that are coming, so you can at least rest assured that there is some exciting stuff coming around every corner. Or, at the very least dramatic. This show feels like some sort of strange marriage between Family Vacation and the original show, were Pauly and Vinny are sort of ushering in the next generation of party-goers. We’ll admit that we’re still not super-psyched on the new guys, but that may be due to it sort of eliminating the purpose behind the original show in the first place.

They should’ve changed the name of the show … though we understand why they didn’t. It also exists in its own little weird bubble separate from Jersey Shore.

If you are interested in getting a few more details now on what’s ahead, we suggest checking out the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Pauly and Vinny’s reputations are on the line when their suitemates embarrass themselves on their first day of work. Marissa confesses her one night stand to her mom.

Let’s be real — the whole “embarrassing yourself at work” story is so firmly ingrained in what this show is. If everyone was a model citizen all of the time, there wouldn’t really be all that much of a show for people to enjoy. Will there probably be consequences? Sure, but life will go on as it often does here.

