Grey’s Anatomy season 17: How will Owen’s story move forward?







Dr. Owen Hunt easily is one of the most polarizing characters within the Grey’s Anatomy world — and at this point, we definitely understand why. For years, this guy has been a master of indecision, struggling to know what to do to make himself happen … let alone other people. Kevin McKidd is brilliant as the character — hence, one reason for the strong reactions.

Yet for at least a part of this past season, it did start to feel like the tides were turning to a certain extent. Owen had decided on a relationship and a future with Teddy seemingly, only to then have everything blow up in a big way in the finale. He realized that there was still something more with her and Koracick and at the end of the finale, his future is very much unclear. We don’t think he’s leaving the show, but does he still want to marry Teddy? Where are we going to find him now?

For some more Grey's Anatomy video discussion now, be sure to watch our thoughts on the very first episode below!

The first thing that we want to say here is that we really hope that the show gives us a chance to see some resolution to the whole messy-romance situation with Owen. We think that he can either be in a relationship or not and be happy. Either way, there are stories to write with him as a father and a doctor that are worth exploring. We’d love to see him tackle some difficult cases, or continue to experience a bunch of challenges with parenthood that he did not anticipate.

Beyond just that, wouldn’t it be nice to see Abigail Spencer back for another appearance as Owen’s sister? We’ve always appreciated the backstory that we’ve gotten on the character and that’s a part of it we haven’t seen in a while. Meanwhile, the same goes for stories about Owen’s friendships. He’s often so intense, mostly because he’s in the process of making things more difficult than they need to be. It could do him some good to find a way to relax a little bit more, as well.

What do you want to see from Owen on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

