Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season 2: Is it renewed at Hulu?

We’ll admit that from the moment this show was announced, we carried some high hopes that it would be very much entertaining. We’re a longtime Padma fan from her days on Top Chef, and this show allows us a chance to really celebrate the immigrant experience through food. While there are some other travel/food shows that traverse much of the globe, this is very much about celebrating America and its diversity from within. There’s humor in here, plenty of heart, and real stories. It’s also a chance to see a different side of Padma where she isn’t a part of some sort of judging panel.

Unfortunately, for the time being there is no specific plan for a season 2 … but we remain hopeful. For starters, it was brilliant timing on the part of Hulu to launch this on the same day as the Top Chef finale on Bravo. People are already talking about Padma and there’s a little bit of synergy with that. Also, there’s not exactly a flurry of new content out there. Networks and streaming providers are having to take advantage of whatever they have in tow following the health crisis kicking off in March. Three months is quite a long time and it’s clear that things are going to be slow to get off the ground again.

We don’t expect a season 2 for Taste the Nation to be anytime soon, given the travel component here and also that Padma does have another show that she has to focus on, as well. Yet, we do think that there’s a chance we will be able to get some more news on the subject at some point over the next several months. Hulu will gauge the viewership for the entire season and then figure out just where they want to go from there.

