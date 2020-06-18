NeNe Leakes not fired Real Housewives of Atlanta; talks ongoing







Was NeNe Leakes fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta? We know that this is a hot rumor that is out there. Yet, the thing about rumors is that often, there is very little truth to them. Go ahead and consider this to be one of those cases.

In a new statement to People Magazine, Leakes’ manager Steven Grossman makes it very clear that the reality star still has a chance to be a part of the next season, and there are multiple decisions that still need to be made:

“It is absolutely not true that NeNe has been fired from RHOA … Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be … [Executives are] having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop.”

Is ending a statement with “bloop” one of the most iconic things ever? We’re starting to think so…

Anyhow, this denial should at least offer some solace to longtime fans of Leakes, who has become one of the larger stars of the entire franchise over the run of the series. She’s been able to turn her time on the show into a number of different opportunities, and she’s got a whole host of catch-phrases. She’s one of the reasons why a lot of people out there watch.

In the end, we’ll see what happens when it comes to the long-term future of Leakes on the series. For the time being, it does still feel like we’re many months away from the latest seasl of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airing. Like with the vast majority of programming out there, one of the key factors is going to be safety as many productions are currently shut down due to the global health crisis.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

