Top Chef season 18: Is it renewed, canceled at Bravo? The latest







Will there be a Top Chef season 18 at Bravo? Within this piece, we’ll discuss the current state of a renewal … but also look ahead to the future of the franchise in general.

The first thing that we should make clear is simply this: For the time being, there is no word on another season of the series. Yet, it almost feels like a foregone conclusion. Alongside The Real Housewives, we would argue that this is one of the network’s most-important brands. It has inspired various spin-offs and many of its alum have had an opportunity to go on and do some other things.

Rather than spending too much time speculating as to whether or not there will be another season, the more interesting question is precisely when it is going to film, let alone air. It’s almost impossible to see a show like this entering production in the near future, given the sole fact that Top Chef often features chefs cooking alongside each other in close conditions and also traveling around to various other restaurants and locations. The health crisis basically nullifies this — you’d have to isolate the entire cast, the judges, and the crew and then also test them in order for something to happen.

Yet, we do think that Bravo, if at all possible, would love to get something more filmed either later this year/early next. The restaurant industry is suffering at the moment, and this show could provide an opportunity to many different chefs while also encouraging people to support their local favorites. There’s an inspirational angle to this that should be very much considered.

Whenever Top Chef does come back, we have to imagine that it’s going to at least look and feel a little different. We don’t imagine that there will be as much travel, and it could be more about celebrating a local community rather than going to different states or countries. We’re excited to see what the show does next, and we’re more than patient in order to ensure that it is safe.

