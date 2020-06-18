Who is Joseph Teague? Agents of SHIELD airs title card tribute







Who is Joseph Teague? You may find yourself wondering that question following Wednesday’s Agents of SHIELD episode. The installment (largely black and white, save for the end) was dedicated to him with an “in loving memory” title card.

Teague is someone who has deep connections to the show, as he was a valuable part of the crew for many years. He started off as a rigging grip back in the early seasons before becoming a rigging best boy grip — one of the most important people within the camera department. He contributed to well over a hundred episodes to the show and seemed to be a beloved part of the entire SHIELD family. You can see some tributes to him below from earlier this spring, when he died following a traffic accident. Just in reading what Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and others have to say, you can tell that this is a man who was incredibly thoughtful, generous, and passionate about what he did with the show. He did everything that he could in order to make sure everyone else was their best; that selflessness is something that you always want in any colleague.

Agents of SHIELD is not the only series that Teague worked on, as he also held a similar rigging best boy grip role over on AP Bio and he was also a part of Sons of Anarchy earlier on in his career.

A title card tribute is one of the most important ways for a series to honor one of its own — it is a way to ensure that someone’s memory lives on through countless re-airings, streams, and DVD watches. Teague is an invaluable part of the show, and this allows the public to get to know that better, because without a crew, there is no Agents of SHIELD — and there are no television shows in general.

Our thoughts go out to the family of Joseph Teague, and to all of those in the Agents of SHIELD community. (Photo: ABC.)

