Who is Joseph Teague? Agents of SHIELD airs title card tribute
Who is Joseph Teague? You may find yourself wondering that question following Wednesday’s Agents of SHIELD episode. The installment (largely black and white, save for the end) was dedicated to him with an “in loving memory” title card.
Teague is someone who has deep connections to the show, as he was a valuable part of the crew for many years. He started off as a rigging grip back in the early seasons before becoming a rigging best boy grip — one of the most important people within the camera department. He contributed to well over a hundred episodes to the show and seemed to be a beloved part of the entire SHIELD family. You can see some tributes to him below from earlier this spring, when he died following a traffic accident. Just in reading what Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and others have to say, you can tell that this is a man who was incredibly thoughtful, generous, and passionate about what he did with the show. He did everything that he could in order to make sure everyone else was their best; that selflessness is something that you always want in any colleague.
Agents of SHIELD is not the only series that Teague worked on, as he also held a similar rigging best boy grip role over on AP Bio and he was also a part of Sons of Anarchy earlier on in his career.
A title card tribute is one of the most important ways for a series to honor one of its own — it is a way to ensure that someone’s memory lives on through countless re-airings, streams, and DVD watches. Teague is an invaluable part of the show, and this allows the public to get to know that better, because without a crew, there is no Agents of SHIELD — and there are no television shows in general.
Our thoughts go out to the family of Joseph Teague, and to all of those in the Agents of SHIELD community. (Photo: ABC.)
I hate this I hate this. Yesterday a beloved member of our shield family passed away. Joe was a good one. He was passionate, thoughtful, and unbearably kind. I started the show off as a kid, and through the years he was always there to answer so many of my naive production questions with no judgement, so much knowledge and an endless amount of enthusiasm. His passion for what he did was infectious. He was just so damn lovely. I wish everyone knew him. It’s hard to understand why these things happen. Especially to the good ones…cause man, he was such a good one. Joe, we love you dude. You will be missed. 🤍🤍 A Go Fund Me has been set up to help support Joe’s family during this unbelievably difficult time. I’ll be putting the link in my bio. 🤍🤍
Joe, you star, you bright bright light. How lucky we were to get to know you. Gosh, we lost one of the best and it really really hurts. Thinking of Joe’s family and friends during this impossible time. Joe was a grip on @agentsofshield but this picture was taken during shooting my short film in October. A few days before, some pivotal stuff fell through, I couldn’t get equipment I needed, it seemed like after all the planning it just wasn’t going to happen. Joe saved the movie and pulled every string in town to make it happen. Then there were huge fires between the set, his house and the equipment. Okay, this time there was really no way we could make it happen… but Joe didn’t see ‘no’s. He drove for hours around it all and made. It. Happen. He would do anything for you. He had a generosity of spirit that I can’t quite put into words. He believed in people. He believed in the power of storytelling. And he was so so so fun. Always a smile, always a giggle. I treasure your belief in me Joe and I’m so happy I got to tell you that. Seize the day everyone, whether that is doing that thing you always wanted to do, or allowing yourself to rest without judgement. Let’s be kind to ourselves and look for who we can be like Joe to. Who you can believe in and give generously and selflessly to. This life can be gone so so quickly 💔
A grip on our hearts. He was so talented at seeing people for their greatest potential. Around him, I always felt as the best of me … Joe, you had that magic. This picture happened during my last day on #AgentsofShield … after it was taken, he gifted me a letter … I read it in my trailer and burst into tears … there it was again … that magic of his … the way he made us FEEL … unforgettable. Thinking of his loves, his family and friends. Holding you all in my heart. Thank you Joe … I shall strive to make others feel the way you made me feel. @joetcreep 🤍