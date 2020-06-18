Outlander season 6: The biggest challenges ahead for filming







At the moment, we know that Outlander season 6 is going to be coming to Starz eventually — filming is slated to begin this fall.

Yet, will filming be anywhere close to what it once was? If the start of production is anything like what we’ve been hearing with some other shows, things are going to look and feel different. It’d be wonderful to think that the show is going to be business-as-usual in September or October, but chances are that won’t be the case. It may not be that way until we get some sort of vaccine.

For some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form, be sure to check out some of our thoughts on the future below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist.

So what sort of changes do we think are likely coming for the upcoming batch of episodes? Here are four different things production could be focusing on at the moment…

1. Getting a list of guidelines together, and making everyone comfortable – This is going to be the hardest part of everything when it comes to production — just getting everyone back. It all needs to be mapped out and there are going to be some parts of filming that fundamentally will change for the foreseeable future. It could get into everything from how scenes are presented to how hair and makeup are done to even catering.

2. Maintaining a proper social distance – We know that Outlander is a romantic show, but will there be less … romance? That’s something that could be possible, as it could be with most shows. (Of course, there could be stand-ins, camera tricks, or other ideas to still make it seem as though romantic scenes are happening.) There may also be fewer crowd scenes and a smaller group of extras in general. The post-production crew is probably going to have more challenges than ever because of this.

3. Potentially a longer shooting period – Being able to meet all necessary changes could lead to production having to take more time. Everything will be altering how work is done, and we just don’t think that this is something people can jump into right away.

4. Handling changes to the weather – This is one that can be easily written around, but it is worth noting that the show was originally crafted with a very different season in mind. There may need to be some creative tweaks because of this.

Are there many more beyond this? Sure, and we have a feeling that some production manuals that are out there for this sort of stuff are thick enough already to be a book in their own right. This is just a starting-off point to some of what production could be thinking about.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Outlander

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







