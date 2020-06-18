Legends of Tomorrow season 6: Shayan Sobhian (Behrad) promoted







Great news for all fans of Legends of Tomorrow — it looks as though both Zari and her brother are sticking around for quite some time.

According to a report from TVLine, Shayan Sobhian (Behrad) has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes, which are slated to premiere at some point in 2021. We first met this particular iteration of Behrad at the end of season 4, when he suddenly appeared at Heyworld following Nate’s resurrection. Because Zari changed the timeline, she effectively wrote her own version of herself out of his existence.

Following that … well, things got a little bit more complicated. We don’t want to spoil everything in this article for those of you who are a little bit behind on the show, but there are a lot of twists and we’re frankly thrilled that Behrad has managed to be a big part of the show moving forward. Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow is going to have some sort of significant alien theme to it — it’s not entirely clear what this will look like in the end, but we’re certainly interested in finding out. We know that the writers always manage to come up with something fun and creative — and it’s probably something that will lead to some other new arrivals, as well.

Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow did feature a number of notable exits — both Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford departed in the middle of the season, and then Maisie Richardson-Sellers said farewell at the very end. There is always a chance that a few different people could return, but we don’t want to bank on anything.

Behrad is a fun character! That’s the part of the promotion that excites us the most; he’s a very different sort of character than we’ve seen on the Waverider before.

What do you think about getting more Behrad on Legends of Tomorrow season 6?

