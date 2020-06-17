Blindspot season 5 episode 6 sneak peek: Matthew Weitz’s visitor







For those of you who have been missing the Weitz storyline on Blindspot season 5, you are going to have a chance to see that come Thursday night.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Weitz facing a rather larger inconvenience at the FBI courtesy of a new arrival — Richard Shirley. While there, he gets some rather unfortunate instructions when it comes to Susan Shaw: He needs to somehow get her taken down a few notches when it comes to consideration for Vice President.

We know what the endgame is at the moment when it comes to Madeline. She wants to be Vice President. She understands just how much power there is that goes with that. It’s something she’s been angling to get for quite some time and we’ve got a feeling that there are things even more terrible that she is willing to do in order to get it. Do we need to break down some of the stuff that we’ve seen from her already? Just think along the lines of committing murder and also creating enormous conspiracies. She’s also in a position where Weitz is compromised and cannot really do much of what he wants out of fear of his own life. We already know what happened to Briana … nobody wants to fall next in line after that.

Is there still a chance that Weitz could end up being a hero to Jane and the rest of the team? We like to think so, but we’ve got a hard time imagining a situation where it happens immediately. There is still time for all of this to slowly play itself out.

What do you want to see on Blindspot season 5 episode 6?

