The 100 season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Clarke’s new discoveries







The 100 season 7 episode 6 will be coming on The CW next week, and characters are going to be surprised rather fast. How so? Well, we’re going to see even more traveling across worlds, which means a golden opportunity to see and understand a lot of these characters further. It’s far from just being about Sanctum, and we certainly hope that we’re going to be inching closer to more cohesion through the final installments of the series.

No matter how things are presented over the course of this episode, you better believe that things are going to be exciting. The show should take advantage of these new worlds to create something that is visually stunning and different from almost anything that we’ve seen before.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 6 synopsis with additional news as to what’s coming up next:

NOT EVERYTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Erica Meredith (#706). Original airdate 6/24/2020.

It’s really that final line of the synopsis that is the most interesting largely because it could allow for some interesting twists that set the stage for some more adversaries or, at the very least, a few more jaw-dropping surprises. We know that The 100 is a show that likes to keep us on our toes and because this is the final season, isn’t there a greater need for this than ever before? We at least like to think so…

