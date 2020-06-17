NCIS season 18 spoilers: Big storyline returning for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs







Just in case you were wondering if a big Gibbs question would be answered on NCIS season 18, it will be. We’re going to see more of the drug-trade storyline first discussed back in the season 16 finale!

That episode, entitled “Daughters,” featured an emotional story of Gibbs and Fornell working together after an opioid crisis roped in Tobias’ own daughter Emily. It was acknowledged in season 17, but was never an active part of any long-term storyline. Yet, one of the more curious moments in the season came when Gibbs took a brief amount of time away from the team last fall after getting a text message. There is a reason for that, as executive producer Frank Cardea told TVInsider:

“Let’s just say he didn’t walk out in the middle of a case because it was sturgeon season or because Emily Fornell [the daughter of his good friend] left rehab. We are looking forward to paying this storyline off.”

Cardea, fellow EP Steven Binder, and Mark Harmon himself all seem to suggest that opening up Gibbs on an emotional level will be a part of season 18, and it comes after a couple of seasons of personal growth. We saw it with Dr. Grace back in season 16 and then also McGee on the most-recent episode “The Arizona.” It’s hard to know where all of this growth leads — we’d like to think it could bring him and Jack Sloane closer together — but we won’t know anything for sure until we get deep into the season.

For now, the top priority is seeing when production can get back to work safely. There is no clear timetable on that, but we’re hoping that the cameras can start rolling again at some point this summer. If that happens, it’s feasible that NCIS could return in late September or October — but we’re willing to wait, provided that everyone is properly cared for.

What do you want to see for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you do want more insight when it comes to NCIS. (Photo: CBS.)

