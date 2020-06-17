Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Coulson sets the stage







Tonight, Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4 is going to be giving you an episode that is very much different from anything that you’ve seen as of late. This is a story all about LMD Phil Coulson, as told in the style of an old gumshoe private-eye thriller. The entire story is being told in black-and-white, and you’ve got narration from Clark Gregg along the way.

For a brief video tease for what lies ahead, all you have to do is look below! This preview (via SpoilerTV) serves as a great jumping-off point for what the remainder of the episode is going to be about. We’re witnessing the day Daniel Sousa was killed — the first fallen angel of SHIELD is here. It goes without saying that there is a lot of important stuff that is going to shake out within this episode and we’re excited to see how it all progresses.

Of course, with that being said we’re also very-much curious how you keep this particular style going for a full episode. Agents of SHIELD is hardly a detective show, and as much fun as this sneak peek is, will it still be fun twenty or thirty minutes later? We have to wait and see. Still, we think that this entire episode should be a thrill for those who love the art style, or those who fancy themselves huge fans of Agent Carter. If you miss that show, seeing so much of Sousa here will be delightful.

Of course, we imagine that this episode will largely help further to set the stage for whatever is going to be coming down the road. The goal still remains the same — saving the past in order to preserve SHIELD’s present once and for all.

