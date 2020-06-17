Outlander notes: See star Sam Heughan’s latest film project







The past week or so has been extremely busy for Sam Heughan, including the announcement of his Men in Kilts show at Starz plus also multiple interviews discussing Outlander and a whole lot more. We now also have news of an upcoming film role for the actor.

According to a new report from Deadline, Sam is set to join Fresh Off the Boat alum Constance Wu in Mr Malcolm’s List, a period romantic comedy written by Suzanne Allen that also stars Freida Pinto and Sope Dirisu. There is a short film version of this already on YouTube that featured some of these cast members; Wu and Heughan are coming on board now; there are no specifics about Sam’s role available at this time.

Emma Holly Jones is the director of the project, and she had the following to say in a statement:

“I am so incredibly excited and honoured to have Constance and Sam join this cast. Their talents know no bounds and I cannot wait to show the world our take on a Regency era romantic comedy.”

We would imagine that one of the appeals here for Sam as a performer is the opportunity to take on a very different sort of project tonally from what he does on Outlander. We know that he can be an action star (see Bloodshot), but variety is exciting for any performer and this is a chance to keep mixing things up. The Spy Who Dumped Me is the last major comedy role people will remember Heughan for at the moment.

Of course, finding a way to film any project at the moment remains a challenge. Given that Outlander isn’t tentatively set to return to season 6 until the summer, there is a chance that Sam could do this beforehand if there are enough filming restrictions lifted.

What do you think about this new project for Sam Heughan?

