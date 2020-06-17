Outlander star Sam Heughan talks career, past acting, & more







We kicked off June 16 with a discussion of a Sam Heughan – morning show appearance. Now, it’s a chance for something a little bit different.

In the video below, you can see the Outlander star have a free-wheeling conversation with Noel Clarke as a part of his Career Chronicles series. There’s a lot of awesome conversation in here, including how Sam is doing now, what he’s been working on, but then also a conversation all about growing up and the path that led to him being an actor. Listening to him talk about growing up in such a small town is fascinating — we say this as someone who grew up in a pretty small place, as well, but it feels like a thriving metropolis compared to what he’s going through here. He had an unusual road to stardom in that way, but really cut his teeth in the theater and working reall hard.

That is one of the exciting things about Sam as a performer — fame did not find him right away. It took a good bit of time and effort for him to get that metaphorical “big break” as Jamie Fraser — it was merited, and that work ethic has permeated a lot of the other stuff that he has done. That’s why he has been able to work on Men in Kilts, his upcoming series with Graham McTavish, and then everything from a book to whisky to his My Peak Challenge initiative.

If you’ve got some time, watch the video — you’ll be glad that you did. It’s both informative and inspiring in a way.

